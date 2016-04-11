Pivot Points-Weekly
Market News

Pivot Points-Weekly

11 April 2016, 12:15
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
156

Pivot Points-Weekly

Last Updated: Apr 9, 12:30 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.075571.104081.12151.132591.150011.16111.18961
USD/JPY107.883110.101110.845112.319113.063114.537116.755
GBP/USD1.35771.392061.407021.426421.441381.460781.49514
USD/CHF0.916710.940150.948680.963590.972120.987031.01047
EUR/CHF1.077691.084571.087651.091451.094531.098331.10521
AUD/USD0.716890.739870.753510.762850.776490.785830.80881
USD/CAD1.21941.262181.281541.304961.324321.347741.39052
NZD/USD0.62470.65450.67210.68430.70190.71410.7439
EUR/GBP0.757240.776160.78830.795080.807220.8140.83292
EUR/JPY123.11125.139126.126127.168128.155129.197131.226
GBP/JPY152.206156.09157.384159.974161.268163.858167.742
CHF/JPY112.776114.61115.484116.444117.318118.278120.112
GBP/CHF1.299951.336011.349121.372071.385181.408131.44419
USD/SEK7.695467.935238.032868.1758.272638.414778.65454
USD/NOK7.822688.086778.191248.350868.455338.614958.87904
EUR/AUD1.431691.457691.471.483691.4961.509691.53569
EUR/CAD1.41661.448991.465181.481381.497571.513771.54616
AUD/CAD0.969490.983040.990680.996591.004231.010141.02369
AUD/JPY82.02483.88184.78285.73886.63987.59589.452
CAD/JPY81.42183.75684.73586.09187.0788.42690.761

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.