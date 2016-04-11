Pivot Points-Daily
Market News

Pivot Points-Daily

11 April 2016, 12:13
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
127

Pivot Points-Daily

Last Updated: Apr 9, 12:30 am +03:00

Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.115511.127161.132341.138811.143991.150461.16211
USD/JPY104.095106.333107.249108.571109.487110.809113.047
GBP/USD1.386881.397741.401611.40861.412471.419461.43032
USD/CHF0.94330.949220.95230.955140.958220.961060.96698
EUR/CHF1.074461.080851.083881.087241.090271.093631.10002
AUD/USD0.725160.739730.744980.75430.759550.768870.78344
USD/CAD1.278861.295081.304651.31131.320871.327521.34374
NZD/USD0.659870.669870.673590.679870.683590.689870.69987
EUR/GBP0.794060.801240.805230.808420.812410.81560.82278
EUR/JPY118.101120.867121.973123.633124.739126.399129.165
GBP/JPY145.623149.31150.677152.997154.364156.684160.371
CHF/JPY109.144111.366112.257113.588114.479115.81118.032
GBP/CHF1.325331.335231.339021.345131.348921.355031.36493
USD/SEK8.028168.089348.127448.150528.188628.21178.27288
USD/NOK8.14038.22228.27048.30418.35238.3868.4679
EUR/AUD1.459821.4851.500181.510181.525361.535361.56054
EUR/CAD1.461541.477811.486461.494081.502731.510351.52662
AUD/CAD0.966490.977960.9820.989430.993471.00091.01237
AUD/JPY75.73678.79379.97981.8583.03684.90787.964
CAD/JPY77.99980.33381.30582.66783.63985.00187.335

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.