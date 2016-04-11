Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

11 April 2016, 12:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
467

Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Apr 9, 12:30 am +03:00
Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.1371.138171.138671.139341.139841.140511.14168
USD/JPY107.723107.901107.969108.079108.147108.257108.435
GBP/USD1.410161.411181.411561.41221.412581.413221.41424
USD/CHF0.950280.95160.952060.952920.953380.954240.95556
EUR/CHF1.082661.084361.084951.086061.086651.087761.08946
AUD/USD0.753460.754140.754360.754820.755040.75550.75618
USD/CAD1.294421.296711.297511.2991.29981.301291.30358
NZD/USD0.677490.678890.679350.680290.680750.681690.68309
EUR/GBP0.804150.805240.805690.806330.806780.807420.80851
EUR/JPY122.694122.933123.023123.172123.262123.411123.65
GBP/JPY152.078152.37152.482152.662152.774152.954153.246
CHF/JPY112.773113.024113.107113.275113.358113.526113.777
GBP/CHF1.342491.344331.345061.346171.34691.348011.34985
USD/SEK8.123438.134718.138618.145998.149898.157278.16855
USD/NOK8.18028.20368.21928.2278.24268.25048.2738
EUR/AUD1.502281.50521.506661.508121.509581.511041.51396
EUR/CAD1.4741.477171.478451.480341.481621.483511.48668
AUD/CAD0.97640.978560.979390.980720.981550.982880.98504
AUD/JPY81.31781.46281.51181.60781.65681.75281.897
CAD/JPY82.94283.04883.08483.15483.1983.2683.366

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.