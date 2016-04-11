FXWIREPRO: AUD/USD Whipsaws on DMA's, Leading Oscillators Noise With Overbought Pressures and Selling Momentum

AUD/USD is struggling to break resistance at 0.7572 (21DMA), yesterday also tested the resistance at the same levels, as a result we think since it doesn't manage to break above decisively on a closing basis which would likely create more bearish potential in days to come.



The failure swings have collapsed to the support at 0.7502 levels several times in the recent past as well.



Shooting star formation at 0.7656 levels and their bearish effects so far.



Rallies drifting in sideways and price whipsaws on 21DMA as leading oscillators diverge to previous rallies.



On daily terms, Stochastic and RSI noise with strong momentum to signal selling pressures as they are diverging to previous minor upswings on monthly charts as well.



MACD shows bearish crossover that signals downswings continuation.



While, the current price have slid well below 7 & 21DMAs.



On delivery basis, if the pair does not manage to hold onto 0.7572 and sustain above, then go short in near month futures contracts for targets at 0.7502 and even upto 0.7412 in near terms is quite possible bet.



On speculative basis, one can use boundary binary puts with ITM strikes of 30 pips above and OTM strikes 35-40 pips for targets of 35-40 in between pips with ease.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









