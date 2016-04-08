Commodity Dollars at Risk on Dour Mood Before 1Q Earnings Season
Talking Points:
- Commodity bloc FX recovers, Yen falls as risk appetite firms in Asian trade
- Quiet economic data docket puts sentiment trends in focus into the week-end
- Worries about soft 1Q earnings season may unleash renewed risk aversion
The sentiment-linked Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Dollars rose traded higher alongside S&P 500futures while the anti-risk Japanese Yen declined in overnight trade. The moves looked corrective following the onset of risk aversion in the prior session that pushed the US equities benchmark to a weekly low while commodity-bloc FX swooned and the Yen winning streak extended for a fifth consecutive day.
A relatively quiet economic calendar through the remainder of the trading week seems likely to make for a sentiment-centric mood into the week-end. That may augur a repeat of yesterday’s performance on Wall Street, where the latest bout of selling pressure probably reflected pre-positioning ahead of the first-quarter corporate earnings reporting season starting next week.
Collectively speaking, earnings per share for the companies making up the S&P 500 are expected to have fallen 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2016. Fears of such dour results may inspire continued unwinding of risk-on exposure, leading shares downward and pulling higher-yielding currencies in the same direction.
Asia Session
GMT
CCY
EVENT
ACT
EXP
PREV
23:50
BoP Current Account Balance (¥) (FEB)
2434.9b
2032.3b
520.8b
23:50
JPY
BoP Current Account Adjusted (¥) (FEB)
1733.5b
1571.9b
1492.4b
23:50
JPY
Trade Balance BoP Basis (FEB)
425.2b
429.7b
-411.0b
00:15
Fed's George Speaks on US Economy
-
-
-
04:30
JPY
Bankruptcies (YoY) (MAR)
-13.15%
-
4.47%
06:00
JPY
Eco Watchers Survey Current (MAR)
45.4
45.5
44.6
06:00
JPY
Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (MAR)
46.7
48.3
48.2
European Session
GMT
CCY
EVENT
EXP/ACT
PREV
IMPACT
05:45
Unemployment Rate (MAR)
3.6% (A)
3.7%
Low
05:45
CHF
Unemployment Rate SA (MAR)
3.5% (A)
3.4%
Low
06:00
German Trade Balance (FEB)
20.3b (A)
13.4b
Low
06:00
EUR
German Current Account Balance (FEB)
20.0b (A)
14.3b
Low
06:00
EUR
German Exports SA (MoM) (FEB)
1.3% (A)
-0.6%
Low
06:00
EUR
German Imports SA (MoM) (FEB)
0.4% (A)
1.3%
Low
07:15
CHF
CPI (MoM) (MAR)
0.3%
0.2%
Medium
07:15
CHF
CPI (YoY) (MAR)
-0.9%
-0.8%
Medium
07:15
CHF
CPI - EU Harmonized (MoM) (MAR)
0.3%
0.2%
Low
07:15
CHF
CPI - EU Harmonized (YoY) (MAR)
-1.1%
-0.9%
Low
08:30
Industrial Production (MoM) (FEB)
0.1%
0.3%
Medium
08:30
GBP
Industrial Production (YoY) (FEB)
0.0%
0.2%
Medium
08:30
GBP
Manufacturing Production (MoM) (FEB)
-0.2%
0.7%
Low
08:30
GBP
Manufacturing Production (YoY) (FEB)
-0.7%
-0.1%
Low
08:30
GBP
Visible Trade Balance £/Mn (FEB)
-£10200
-£10289
Medium
08:30
GBP
Trade Balance Non EU £/Mn (FEB)
-£2500
-£2199
Low
Critical Levels
CCY
Supp 3
Supp 2
Supp 1
Pivot Point
Res 1
Res 2
Res 3
1.1158
1.1274
1.1326
1.1390
1.1442
1.1506
1.1622
1.3871
1.3979
1.4018
1.4087
1.4126
1.4195
1.4303