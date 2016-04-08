Commodity Dollars at Risk on Dour Mood Before 1Q Earnings Season





Talking Points:

Commodity bloc FX recovers, Yen falls as risk appetite firms in Asian trade

Quiet economic data docket puts sentiment trends in focus into the week-end

Worries about soft 1Q earnings season may unleash renewed risk aversion

The sentiment-linked Australian, Canadian and New Zealand Dollars rose traded higher alongside S&P 500futures while the anti-risk Japanese Yen declined in overnight trade. The moves looked corrective following the onset of risk aversion in the prior session that pushed the US equities benchmark to a weekly low while commodity-bloc FX swooned and the Yen winning streak extended for a fifth consecutive day.





A relatively quiet economic calendar through the remainder of the trading week seems likely to make for a sentiment-centric mood into the week-end. That may augur a repeat of yesterday’s performance on Wall Street, where the latest bout of selling pressure probably reflected pre-positioning ahead of the first-quarter corporate earnings reporting season starting next week.





Collectively speaking, earnings per share for the companies making up the S&P 500 are expected to have fallen 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first three months of 2016. Fears of such dour results may inspire continued unwinding of risk-on exposure, leading shares downward and pulling higher-yielding currencies in the same direction.





Asia Session

GMT CCY EVENT ACT EXP PREV 23:50 JPY BoP Current Account Balance (¥) (FEB) 2434.9b 2032.3b 520.8b 23:50 JPY BoP Current Account Adjusted (¥) (FEB) 1733.5b 1571.9b 1492.4b 23:50 JPY Trade Balance BoP Basis (FEB) 425.2b 429.7b -411.0b 00:15 USD Fed's George Speaks on US Economy - - - 04:30 JPY Bankruptcies (YoY) (MAR) -13.15% - 4.47% 06:00 JPY Eco Watchers Survey Current (MAR) 45.4 45.5 44.6 06:00 JPY Eco Watchers Survey Outlook (MAR) 46.7 48.3 48.2

European Session

GMT CCY EVENT EXP/ACT PREV IMPACT 05:45 CHF Unemployment Rate (MAR) 3.6% (A) 3.7% Low 05:45 CHF Unemployment Rate SA (MAR) 3.5% (A) 3.4% Low 06:00 EUR German Trade Balance (FEB) 20.3b (A) 13.4b Low 06:00 EUR German Current Account Balance (FEB) 20.0b (A) 14.3b Low 06:00 EUR German Exports SA (MoM) (FEB) 1.3% (A) -0.6% Low 06:00 EUR German Imports SA (MoM) (FEB) 0.4% (A) 1.3% Low 07:15 CHF CPI (MoM) (MAR) 0.3% 0.2% Medium 07:15 CHF CPI (YoY) (MAR) -0.9% -0.8% Medium 07:15 CHF CPI - EU Harmonized (MoM) (MAR) 0.3% 0.2% Low 07:15 CHF CPI - EU Harmonized (YoY) (MAR) -1.1% -0.9% Low 08:30 GBP Industrial Production (MoM) (FEB) 0.1% 0.3% Medium 08:30 GBP Industrial Production (YoY) (FEB) 0.0% 0.2% Medium 08:30 GBP Manufacturing Production (MoM) (FEB) -0.2% 0.7% Low 08:30 GBP Manufacturing Production (YoY) (FEB) -0.7% -0.1% Low 08:30 GBP Visible Trade Balance £/Mn (FEB) -£10200 -£10289 Medium 08:30 GBP Trade Balance Non EU £/Mn (FEB) -£2500 -£2199 Low

Critical Levels