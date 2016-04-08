GBP/JPY Breaks Minor Resistance 153, Jump Till 154/154.95 Is Possible
Analytics & Forecasts

GBP/JPY Breaks Minor Resistance 153, Jump Till 154/154.95 Is Possible

8 April 2016, 08:54
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
99

GBP/JPY Breaks Minor Resistance 153, Jump Till 154/154.95 Is Possible

  • Major Intraday resistance -153 (1 H Kijun-Sen) 
  • Major intraday support – 152.50 (1 H Tenken-Sen)          
  • GBP/JPY has broken major intraday resistance 153 and jumped till 153.23 at the time of writing .It is currently trading around 153.21. 
  • Intraday trend is slightly bullish as long as support 152.50 holds. 
  • On the higher side any break above 153 will take the pair to next level till 154/154.95 in short term. 
  • Any break below 152.50 will drag the pair till 152/151.60.

It is good to buy at dips around 153 with SL around 152.50 for the TP of 154/154.95

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#gbpjpy, Breaks Minor Resistance 153, Jump Till 154/154.95 Is Possible