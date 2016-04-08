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GBP/JPY Breaks Minor Resistance 153, Jump Till 154/154.95 Is Possible
- Major Intraday resistance -153 (1 H Kijun-Sen)
- Major intraday support – 152.50 (1 H Tenken-Sen)
- GBP/JPY has broken major intraday resistance 153 and jumped till 153.23 at the time of writing .It is currently trading around 153.21.
- Intraday trend is slightly bullish as long as support 152.50 holds.
- On the higher side any break above 153 will take the pair to next level till 154/154.95 in short term.
- Any break below 152.50 will drag the pair till 152/151.60.
It is good to buy at dips around 153 with SL around 152.50 for the TP of 154/154.95
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com