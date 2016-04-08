GBP/JPY Breaks Minor Resistance 153, Jump Till 154/154.95 Is Possible

Major Intraday resistance -153 (1 H Kijun-Sen)

Major intraday support – 152.50 (1 H Tenken-Sen)

GBP/JPY has broken major intraday resistance 153 and jumped till 153.23 at the time of writing .It is currently trading around 153.21.

Intraday trend is slightly bullish as long as support 152.50 holds.

On the higher side any break above 153 will take the pair to next level till 154/154.95 in short term.

Any break below 152.50 will drag the pair till 152/151.60.



It is good to buy at dips around 153 with SL around 152.50 for the TP of 154/154.95





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









