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Goldman Sachs: WTI to Average $35 a Barrel in Q2
In its latest report, Goldman Sachs noted that WTI oil at $ 35 is ideal to make investments in the US explorers’ stocks.
Key Headlines:
Oil at $35 a barrel (WTI) is right to make shares of U.S. explorers worth buying
Price of crude at that level is above cash costs of production ... but would deter a rebound in shale output from occurring too early
Forecasts:
WTI to average $35 a barrel in Q2
$38 for 2016
$57.50 for 2017
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)