Goldman Sachs: WTI to Average $35 a Barrel in Q2

In its latest report, Goldman Sachs noted that WTI oil at $ 35 is ideal to make investments in the US explorers’ stocks.



Key Headlines:



Oil at $35 a barrel (WTI) is right to make shares of U.S. explorers worth buying



Price of crude at that level is above cash costs of production ... but would deter a rebound in shale output from occurring too early



Forecasts:



WTI to average $35 a barrel in Q2



$38 for 2016



$57.50 for 2017





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