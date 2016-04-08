Goldman Sachs: WTI to Average $35 a Barrel in Q2
Crude Oil

Goldman Sachs: WTI to Average $35 a Barrel in Q2

8 April 2016, 06:28
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Goldman Sachs: WTI to Average $35 a Barrel in Q2

In its latest report, Goldman Sachs noted that WTI oil at $ 35 is ideal to make investments in the US explorers’ stocks.

Key Headlines:

Oil at $35 a barrel (WTI) is right to make shares of U.S. explorers worth buying

Price of crude at that level is above cash costs of production ... but would deter a rebound in shale output from occurring too early

Forecasts:

WTI to average $35 a barrel in Q2

$38 for 2016

$57.50 for 2017


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)


#Goldman Sachs, WTI to average $35 a barrel in Q2