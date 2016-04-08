FXWIREPRO: Gold Fails to Break Key Resistance at $1242, Good to Buy on Dips

XAU/USD is currently trading around $1237 mark.

is currently trading around $1237 mark. It made intraday high at $1240 and low at $1235 levels.

Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen said Thursday the central bank remains on track to gradually raise interest rates if the economy continues to evolve as expected.

Yellen added, though, "Monetary policy is not on any preset course" and she reiterated the central bankers approach that any decision to raise rates will be data dependent only.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at $1222 marks.

A daily close above $1242 is required to turn the bias bullish again.

On the top side, key resistances are seen around $1247, $1252 and $1267 levels.

Alternatively, a sustained break below $1222 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1214, $1208, $1202 and $1190 marks.



We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD at $1234, stop loss $1222 and target $1232/$1252 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









