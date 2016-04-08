FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support Around 15000, Good to Buy at Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support Around 15000, Good to Buy at Dips

8 April 2016, 06:22
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
108

FXWIREPRO: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support Around 15000, Good to Buy at Dips

  • Major Support - 15000 (200 W MA) 
  • Major resistance - 16420 (7 W EMA) 
  • The index has made a low of 15323 and recovered till  from that level. It  is currently  trading around 15658.Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support 15000 holds . 
  • Any break below 15000 confirms minor weakness and decline till 14750/14355 is possible in short term.On the higher side minor resistance is around 15910 and break above targets 16300/16420. 
  • The index short term resistance is around 16420 and break above targets 16800/17000/17300. 
  • Short term bearish invalidation only above 17300.

 It is good to buy at dips around 15300-350 with SL around 15000 for the TP of 16000/16300

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, Good to Buy at Dips, Nikkei225 Faces Strong Support Around 15000