EUR/JPY Remains Under Pressure – Commerzbank

In opinion of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, EUR/JPY remains vulnerable to further downside.



Key Quotes



“We view the market has recently topped at 128.22, the sell off has reached the next support at 124.67/43, the low from the 22nd March”.



“This is the break down point to 123.07 9th March low and the 122.08 March low”.



“Currently we would allow for an overshoot to 120.00 but do not have much to suggest a move beyond that”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

