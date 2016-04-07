FXWIREPRO: Gold Back Above $1220 After Fomc Minutes
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: Gold Back Above $1220 After Fomc Minutes

7 April 2016, 06:04
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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FXWIREPRO: Gold Back Above $1220 After Fomc Minutes

  • XAU/USD is currently trading around $1224 mark. 
  • It made intraday high at $1226 and low at $1222 levels. 
  • FOMC March meeting minutes failed to provide any hints regarding further interest rate hike. 
  • According to the March minutes, several expressed the view that a cautious approach for raising interest rates would be prudent. 
  • On the other side, some other participants indicated that an increase in the federal funds rate at the April meeting might well be warranted if economic data matches with the expectations. 
  • Even though the April rate hike is still unlikely as it puts more pressure on the June meeting. 
  • The central bank now expects future rate hikes to be more gradual, estimating only two 0.25-percentage-point increases, instead of the four projected earlier in December. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support at $1215 marks. 
  • A daily close above $1232 is required to turn the bias bullish again.
  • On the top side, key resistances are seen around $1232, $1247 and $1252 levels. 
  • Alternatively, a sustained break below $1222 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1214, $1208, $1202 and $1190 marks.

We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD at $1224, stop loss $1220 and target $1232/$1247 marks.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#Fxwirepro, Gold Back Above $1220, After Fomc Minutes