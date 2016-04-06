Markets Left Exposed Ahead of FOMC Minutes

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The Federal Reserve will be back in focus again on Wednesday as we get the release of the minutes from last month’s FOMC meeting and get the up-to-date views of a few policy makers. While the markets have been insistent for some time that the Fed was too optimistic in its assessment that the economy would warrant four rate hikes this year, it took the central bank a while to come to the same conclusion. The decision at the last meeting to revise its forecasts for hikes this year from four to two was welcomed by the markets but now seems we’re back in a position where the markets aren’t even convinced we’ll see a single rate hike this ... READ MORE