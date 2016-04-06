FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Hovers Around 9.25, Good to Sell on Rallies

EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.2502 levels.

is currently trading around 9.2502 levels. It made intraday high at 9.2560 and low at 9.2371 levels.

Pair fails to break key resistance at 9.2718 and supported below 9.2500 marks.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

On the top side key resistances are seen at 9.2718, 9.2774, 9.2871 and 9.3082 marks.

A daily close below 9.2129 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 9.2050/9.1471 marks.

Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and signals bearish trend.



We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK around 9.2522, stop loss 9.2676 and target 9.2050 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









