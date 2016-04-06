FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Hovers Around 9.25, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Hovers Around 9.25, Good to Sell on Rallies

6 April 2016, 11:23
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
122

FXWIREPRO: EUR/SEK Hovers Around 9.25, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.2502 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at 9.2560 and low at 9.2371 levels. 
  • Pair fails to break key resistance at 9.2718 and supported below 9.2500 marks. 
  • Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment. 
  • On the top side key resistances are seen at 9.2718, 9.2774, 9.2871 and 9.3082 marks. 
  • A daily close below 9.2129 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 9.2050/9.1471 marks. 
  • Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down and signals bearish trend.

We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK around 9.2522, stop loss 9.2676 and target 9.2050 marks.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, Good to Sell on Rallies, Eursek, Hovers Around 9.25