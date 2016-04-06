RBA’s Kent - Large Exchange-Rate Movement May Be Big Shock to Economy
Market News

RBA’s Kent - Large Exchange-Rate Movement May Be Big Shock to Economy

6 April 2016, 10:31
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
116

RBA’s Kent - Large Exchange-Rate Movement May Be Big Shock to Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Kent was on the wires calling large exchange rate movement could result in a big shock to the economy.

Key quotes

Inflation low, likely to remain so for some time

International factors on local inflation typically persistent

Monetary policy stance may alter if outlook change significant

Outlook may change if view on how econ evolves revised
But link between forecasts, policy not mechanical


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#RBA’s Kent, large exchange-rate movement, may be big shock to economy