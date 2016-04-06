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RBA’s Kent - Large Exchange-Rate Movement May Be Big Shock to Economy
Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Kent was on the wires calling large
exchange rate movement could result in a big shock to the economy.
Key quotes
Inflation low, likely to remain so for some time
International factors on local inflation typically persistent
Monetary policy stance may alter if outlook change significant
Outlook may change if view on how econ evolves revised
But link between forecasts, policy not mechanical
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)