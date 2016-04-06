BOJ May Hit Bond Purchase Limit in 2017 – Ex-BOJ Deputy Governor Iwata

Former BOJ deputy governor Kazumasa Iwata said in a Bloomberg interview published on Wednesday, that the central bank will reach its bond buying limit by mid next year, which will make negative interest rates policy a key tool for the BOJ.



Key Quotes:



As for how low is appropriate, minus 0.7 percent, or if you want to have some room, it would be around a negative 1 percent



That’s what I personally think that the BOJ will "ultimately" shift the rate to negative 1 percent, without indicating whether this would be done in one or several steps



The BOJ just introduced a negative interest rate in January, so this is the time to gauge how its impact will spread



There is a limit to expanding bond purchases, so I expect they will cut the current minus 0.1 percent rate sometime in the future





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