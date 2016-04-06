FXWIREPRO: South Korean Won Fails to Sustain Above 1160, Intraday Bias Remains Bearish

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1154 levels.

is currently trading around 1154 levels. It made intraday high at 1160 and low at 1153 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks.

Alternatively, a sustained close below 1153 tests key supports at 1142/1129/1122 marks respectively.



We prefer to take short position in USD/KRW only below 1153, stop loss 1162 and target 1142 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





