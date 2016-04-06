Asian Markets Trading on a Mix Note, Gold Hovers Around $1230

All the major Asian markets are trading on a mix note on Wednesday after two Central banks declared their interest rate decision on Tuesday. RBA decided to keep the cash rate on hold at a record-low 2.0% while RBI cut interest rate to 6.50%.



Japanese Yen falls below $110 mark for the first time since October 2014 and one the other hand Gold hover around $1230 marks. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.28% to 15,777.75 points and the broader Topix index tracked 0.81% lower to 1,258.08 points.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading flat at 20,189.00 points, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.45% to 3,039.35 points, and South Korea's Kospi index traded 0.35% higher at 1,969.04 points.



Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.56% to trade at 4,952.00 points in Sydney on Wednesday morning.



New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.26% to 6,698.14 points in Wellington on Wednesday afternoon.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





