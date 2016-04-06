why would you spend more than a colourful cocktail for an autotrader working 24/5 as you enjoy your life
Scalping

why would you spend more than a colourful cocktail for an autotrader working 24/5 as you enjoy your life

6 April 2016, 02:47
Olivier Nomblot
Olivier Nomblot
1
220

 

 My EA in 2 min

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWA2af8eiSU

I look at every theory and have read every good book on trading. I worked 15 years in the city with top league firms like Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. Whatever I try always brings me back to my original trading method...with great success

Using optimized bands calculated by standard deviation from a simple MA. It is just relativity. You always know if you are in an oversold or overbought situation. You cannot get better entry points. A simple affordable way to trade that works on any time frame any currency , commodity or stock index.

Hundred of copies of my EA have been used and I am practically giving it away

 Yours to own forevever on Mt4

http://tinyurl.com/ABlackBoxbyOlivier

 

 the timeless Black Box Method...one trade at a time , proven over years of practice ....often copied...never equaled 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCR63ghs4Kg 