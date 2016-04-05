CPI is Expected to Rise Modestly in 2016 – China’s NDRC

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) noted in its latest report that the Chinese price pressures are likely to rise this year, China Securities Journal reports.



Key Headlines:



The CPI is expected to rise modestly in 2016 against a backdrop of a complicated international environment, internal structural adjustments and easing monetary policy



The PPI will maintain a downward trend but with narrowing decreases



Property prices in some large cities will grow this year



Depreciation of the yuan will be smaller but the frequency and extent of fluctuations will be greater



Salary growth will continue falling from decreasing job opportunities owing to slowing economic growth and the reduction of overcapacity





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