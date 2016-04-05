USDJPY Eyes Key Y111 support Despite BOJ Easing Spec

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The Japanese yen held a firm tone versus the dollar Monday, with dollar-yen nearing key support around Y111.00, despite inflation data released earlier suggesting scope for new Bank of Japan easing action at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on April 28. Earlier in the day, the BOJ released the outlook for inflation as measured by the consumer price index (excluding the effect of tax changes) among companies polled in its quarterly Tankan survey for March. Firms revised down their one-year inflation forecast to and 0.8% increase, down from 1.0% in December and 1.2% in September for the third straight quarterly downward ...READ MORE