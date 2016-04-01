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US ISM Manufacturing PMI Rebounds to Expansion Territory in March
The US Institute of Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing PMI index released today showed the activity returned to expansion territory in March, indicating the sector may have bottomed out.
The headline figure printed at 51.8 in March, bettering the estimate of 50.7 and well above previous month’s figure of 49.5.
Details
- Prices paid index 51.5 mar vs 38.5 feb (nsa)
- New orders index 58.3 Mar vs 51.5 Feb
- Employment index 48.1 Mar vs 48.5 Feb
- Production index 55.3 Mar vs 52.8 Feb
- Supplier delivery index 50.2 Mar vs 49.7 Feb
- Order backlog index 51.0 Mar vs 48.5 Feb (nsa)
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)