US ISM Manufacturing PMI Rebounds to Expansion Territory in March

The US Institute of Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing PMI index released today showed the activity returned to expansion territory in March, indicating the sector may have bottomed out.



The headline figure printed at 51.8 in March, bettering the estimate of 50.7 and well above previous month’s figure of 49.5.



Details



Prices paid index 51.5 mar vs 38.5 feb (nsa)

New orders index 58.3 Mar vs 51.5 Feb

Employment index 48.1 Mar vs 48.5 Feb

Production index 55.3 Mar vs 52.8 Feb

Supplier delivery index 50.2 Mar vs 49.7 Feb

Order backlog index 51.0 Mar vs 48.5 Feb (nsa)





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

