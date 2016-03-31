Sterling/Dollar – Before US Employment Numbers

Tomorrow the number of US non-farm employment numbers will be released, together with the Unemployment rate. Before, at 9:30 UTC+1, the British manufacturing PMI will also be known. GBPUSD is on a short-term uptrend, ad on the long-term, it’s near a down trendline. In the last top at yesterday’s London/US session, there was considerable supply, and as in today’s London session prices attempted to rally, it was met by further selling, shown as an upthrust. Due to this recent weakness, a break of the up trendline would be a good confirmation of a downtrend to come. If the news are positive to GBPUSD however, since there are sellers around 1.441 – 1.444, a whipsaw could occur as these could take the high liquidity as an opportunity to continue shorting.