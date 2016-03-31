GBP/JPY Trade Idea

Major support- 161.30

Major resistance – 162.60

The pair has retreated after making a high of 162.57 yesterday. It is currently trading around 160.99.

Short term trend is weak as long as 162.60 holds.

On the lower side the pair has broken major support 161.30 which confirms minor trend reversal , a decline till 160.50/160/158.50 is possible .

GBP/JPY minor resistance is around 161.50 and any indicative break above will target 162/162.60.

minor resistance is around 161.50 and any indicative break above will target 162/162.60. Short term trend reversal only above 162.60.



It is good to sell on rallies around 161.10-161.20 with SL around 162.60 for the TP of 159.50/158.55



Resistance: R1-161.80, R2-162.60, R3-163.55



Support: S1-160.50, S2-159.50, S3-158.45





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

