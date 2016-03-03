Dollar Mixed Ahead Of Weekly Jobless Claims Data

03 Maret 2016 8:25 PM



The Labor Department is set to release its weekly jobless claims report for the week ended January 27th at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Economists expect jobless claims to have declined to 270,000 from 272,000 in the previous week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the greenback slipped against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the pound and the yen.



The greenback was worth 1.0902 against the euro, 0.9941 against the franc, 113.90 against the yen and 1.4074 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.





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