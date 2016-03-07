0
166
Euro Steady Ahead Of German Factory Orders
Destatis releases factory orders for January in the pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET. Germany's factory orders are forecast to drop 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in January, following a 0.7 percent fall in December.
Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com
Destatis releases factory orders for January in the pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET. Germany's factory orders are forecast to drop 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in January, following a 0.7 percent fall in December.
Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.
As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.7741 against the pound, 1.0925 against the Swiss franc, 1.0994 against the U.S. dollar and 124.95 against the yen.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com