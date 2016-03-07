Euro Steady Ahead Of German Factory Orders

Destatis releases factory orders for January in the pre-European session on Monday at 2:00 am ET. Germany's factory orders are forecast to drop 0.4 percent on a monthly basis in January, following a 0.7 percent fall in December.

As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.7741 against the pound, 1.0925 against the Swiss franc, 1.0994 against the U.S. dollar and 124.95 against the yen.

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