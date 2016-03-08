Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Industrial Output Data

Destatis is slated to releasefor January in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET. Output is forecast to rise 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 1.2 percent fall in December.Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the yen and the Swiss franc, it rose against the pound. Against the U.S. dollar, the euro held steady.

As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.7735 against the pound, 1.0944 against the Swiss franc, 1.1021 against the U.S. dollar and 124.59 against the yen.

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