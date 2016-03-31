‘Godfather’ of chart analysis says the stock-market correction is over

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Wall Street was off to the races on Wednesday, marking a potential second day of gains after dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen. And with that, some bullish stock talk emerged from a well-known technical pro. Legendary analyst Ralph Acampora, sometimes referred to as the godfather of technical analysis, fired off a fusillade of tweets Wednesday, a day after U.S. stocks DJIA, +0.46% SPX, +0.42% COMP, +0.45% closed at 2016 highs on the back of Yellen’s speech, which reiterated her desire to raise rates cautiously amid a shaky period for global economic growth. Acampora said stocks are... READ MORE