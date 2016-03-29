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It's official: June is off the table. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivered remarks before the Economic Club of New York. The tone was decidedly dovish, with the dollar falling, Treasurys rallying, and stocks moving higher following the speech's release. And in a quick reaction to the speech, Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro said the upshot of this commentary is clear: The Fed will not be raising interest rates in June. Among the most dovish commentary from Yellen's speech was a note that caution in raising interest rates is "especially warranted." Yellen also emphasized that the...READ MORE