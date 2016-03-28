FXWIREPRO: AUD/CAD Supported Above Daily Cloud, Weakness Only on Breaks Below

The Canadian dollar seems to be resuming its upside momentum, supported by a better tone in crude oil price.

seems to be resuming its upside momentum, supported by a better tone in crude oil price. AUD/CAD rangebound but remains supported above daily cloud (currently spanning 0.9860-0.9940).

rangebound but remains supported above daily cloud (currently spanning 0.9860-0.9940). Momentum studies have turned slightly bearish, breaks below daily cloud could see downside upto 0.9864 (Mar 18th lows).

Strong trendline resistance lies at 1.0014 and any bullishness can be seen only on breaks above.

he pair has immediate support at 0.9933 (10-DMA) and breaks below will find next support at 0.9940 (cloud top).





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

