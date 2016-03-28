Nikkei Rises to 1.5 Week High on Weak Yen
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Nikkei Rises to 1.5 Week High on Weak Yen

28 March 2016, 05:46
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Nikkei Rises to 1.5 Week High on Weak Yen

  • Foreigners net sellers so far in 2016, trust banks net buyers
  • The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 17,116.76 in midmorning trade after earlier hitting a high of 17,167.88, the highest level since March 17.
  • March 31 is the business year-end for a majority of listed companies, underpinned by investor purchases of stocks before going ex-dividend later in the day.
  • According to Japan Exchange data, foreign investors have sold a net total of 4.8 trillion yen of Japanese cash stocks in 2016. On the positive ledger, trust banks, which manage corporate pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, have bought a net 1.9 trillion yen in Japanese cash stocks this year.


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#Nikkei Rises to 1.5, Week High, Weak Yen