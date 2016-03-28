Nikkei Rises to 1.5 Week High on Weak Yen

Foreigners net sellers so far in 2016, trust banks net buyers

The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 17,116.76 in midmorning trade after earlier hitting a high of 17,167.88, the highest level since March 17.

March 31 is the business year-end for a majority of listed companies, underpinned by investor purchases of stocks before going ex-dividend later in the day.

According to Japan Exchange data, foreign investors have sold a net total of 4.8 trillion yen of Japanese cash stocks in 2016. On the positive ledger, trust banks, which manage corporate pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, have bought a net 1.9 trillion yen in Japanese cash stocks this year.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

