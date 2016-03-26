Greenback Finds Better Traction

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The US dollar rose against all the major and most emerging market currencies last week. After selling off following the ECB and FOMC meetings, the dollar found better traction. It was helped by widening interest rate differentials. Regional Fed manufacturing surveys for March suggest the quarter is ending on a firm note. With new orders rising, it is reasonable to expect the momentum to carry into Q2. Nearly half of the regional Fed presidents spoke last week, and the general takeaway is that the Fed's rate hiking cycle is likely to resume in the ...READ MORE