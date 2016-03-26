British EU exit campaign backed by 250 business leaders

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The campaign for Britain to leave the EU has been backed by 250 business leaders including the former chief executive of HSBC, the Vote Leave group said on Saturday, hoping to counter the view that UK businesses back staying in the bloc. The camps arguing for and against Britain staying in the European Union ahead of a referendum on British membership on June 23 have both made the economic impact of a 'Brexit' a cornerstone of their campaigns. Last month, the bosses at more than a third of Britain's biggest companies including oil giants Shell RDSA.L and BP (BP.L), and its largest telecoms group BT (BT.L) said leaving the EU would ... READ MORE