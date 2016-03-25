China's yuan to face pressure if dollar rises sharply: c.bank adviser

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China's yuan will come under renewed downward pressure if the U.S. dollar rises significantly in coming months, a policy adviser to the People's Bank of China said on Friday. Huang Yiping, a professor at Peking University and a member of the central bank's monetary policy committee, also said the central bank was managing the yuan CNY=CFXS against a basket of currencies including the dollar, not again the dollar alone, reaffirming the official stance. "If the dollar is going to rise significantly further in the coming months, then I think pressure on the renminbi will continue," Huang told an annual forum in ... READ MORE