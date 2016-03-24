U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Modest Increase

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended March 19th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged up to 265,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's downwardly revised level of 259,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 268,000 from the 265,000 originally reported for the previous week.





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