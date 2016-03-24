U.K. Retailers Expect Sales Volume To Improve: CBI

British retailers expect retail sales volume to accelerate next month, the latest Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Thursday.



A balance of 7 percent said sales volume increased this month, below the expected level of 10 percent, and 17 percent expects volume to improve in April.



Orders placed on suppliers also exceeded expectations of a fall in March, with the balance at +5 percent. Orders are expected to be flat next month.



"It's encouraging to see that sales are holding up and expectations have picked up further," Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Director of Economics, said.



"Retailers are still face challenging global conditions but will welcome the Chancellor's Budget reforms to business rates, making it easier for them to operate on the high street," she added.





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