BOJ's Funo: Inflation to Gradually Accelerate Toward 2%
Member of the Policy Board at Bank of Japan Yukitoshi Funo, said that inflation is set to gradually accelerate toward BOJ goal of 2%.
Headlines via Reuters
Japan's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend
Japan's economy likely to continue expanding moderately
Japan inflation to hover around zero for time being but gradually accelerate toward 2 pct
Improvement in wage growth has been somewhat weak despite record corporate profits, falling jobless rate
Export growth may undershoot forecast given falling growth expectations in emerging markets
Eexpect companies to gradually become more active in investment
Must be mindful of possibility investors' risk-aversive stance may cool corporate sentiment, capex
Must be mindful of impact falling oil costs could have on inflation expectations of households, companies
Will promote current easy monetary policy stance using 3 dimensions of quantity, quality of asset-buying as well as interest rates
Must achieve price target while maintaining balanced economic growth where price rises are accompanied by wage increases
Various steps to boost Japan's growth potential important to sustain positive economic cycle
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)