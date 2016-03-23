BOJ's Funo: Inflation to Gradually Accelerate Toward 2%

Member of the Policy Board at Bank of Japan Yukitoshi Funo, said that inflation is set to gradually accelerate toward BOJ goal of 2%.



Headlines via Reuters

Japan's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend



Japan's economy likely to continue expanding moderately



Japan inflation to hover around zero for time being but gradually accelerate toward 2 pct



Improvement in wage growth has been somewhat weak despite record corporate profits, falling jobless rate



Export growth may undershoot forecast given falling growth expectations in emerging markets



Eexpect companies to gradually become more active in investment



Must be mindful of possibility investors' risk-aversive stance may cool corporate sentiment, capex



Must be mindful of impact falling oil costs could have on inflation expectations of households, companies



Will promote current easy monetary policy stance using 3 dimensions of quantity, quality of asset-buying as well as interest rates



Must achieve price target while maintaining balanced economic growth where price rises are accompanied by wage increases



Various steps to boost Japan's growth potential important to sustain positive economic cycle





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

