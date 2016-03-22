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FXWIREPRO: NZD/USD Largely Rangebound, Further Bullishness Only on Break Above 0.6870
- NZD/USD has been trading in a narrow range after seeing rejection at 0.6874 (strong trendline resistance) on March 18th.
- Upside on the day seen capped by 5-DMA at 0.6776, while immediate support on the downside lies at 0.6746 (Mar 21st lows).
- Momentum studies are neutral, any further bullishness can be seen only on breaks above 0.6870.
- Earlier today rating agency S&P affirmed New Zealand ratings, outlook remains stable, noting both monetary and fiscal flexibility.
- Pair saw little impact, markets continue to digest recent action and rhetoric from Central Banks with a surprise cut from the RBNZ and surprise dovishness from last week's FOMC.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com