Pivot Points - Daily
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points - Daily

22 March 2016, 02:32
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
156

Pivot Points - Daily


Last Updated: Mar 22, 4:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.115111.120161.122051.125211.12711.130261.13531
USD/JPY110.185110.943111.435111.701112.193112.459113.217
GBP/USD1.41951.429691.433161.439881.443351.450071.46026
USD/CHF0.959020.964510.967090.970.972580.975490.98098
EUR/CHF1.081151.086151.088061.091151.093061.096151.10115
AUD/USD0.747380.753180.755420.758980.761220.764780.77058
USD/CAD1.290321.298721.304251.307121.312651.315521.32392
NZD/USD0.66730.671850.673730.67640.678280.680950.6855
EUR/GBP0.770880.776150.779150.781420.784420.786690.79196
EUR/JPY123.978124.835125.321125.692126.178126.549127.406
GBP/JPY158.296159.529160.171160.762161.404161.995163.228
CHF/JPY113.15114.131114.764115.112115.745116.093117.074
GBP/CHF1.373061.384531.388791.3961.400261.407471.41894
USD/SEK8.133028.180588.203998.228148.251558.27578.32326
USD/NOK8.26198.33048.37138.39898.43988.46748.5359
EUR/AUD1.451171.466641.474461.482111.489931.497581.51305
EUR/CAD1.45081.460771.466451.470741.476421.480711.49068
AUD/CAD0.97720.984340.988230.991480.995370.998621.00576
AUD/JPY82.96983.83484.32384.69985.18885.56486.429
CAD/JPY84.14284.76985.09885.39685.72586.02386.65

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.