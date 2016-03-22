Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

22 March 2016, 02:26
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
135

Pivot Points Hourly


Last Updated: Mar 22, 4:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.121111.122291.122931.123471.124111.124651.12583
USD/JPY111.45111.733111.835112.016112.118112.299112.582
GBP/USD1.434921.4361.436641.437081.437721.438161.43924
USD/CHF0.966870.968420.969130.969970.970680.971520.97307
EUR/CHF1.08791.088961.08941.090021.090461.091081.09214
AUD/USD0.755730.756440.756810.757150.757520.757860.75857
USD/CAD1.305431.306861.307381.308291.308811.309721.31115
NZD/USD0.674590.675420.675810.676250.676640.677080.67791
EUR/GBP0.780320.780970.781290.781620.781940.782270.78292
EUR/JPY125.413125.632125.707125.851125.926126.07126.289
GBP/JPY160.311160.654160.776160.997161.119161.34161.683
CHF/JPY115.101115.275115.336115.449115.51115.623115.797
GBP/CHF1.391021.39261.393331.394181.394911.395761.39734
USD/SEK8.212478.221278.225538.230078.234338.238878.24767
USD/NOK8.39268.40438.41168.4168.42338.42778.4394
EUR/AUD1.478681.481181.482421.483681.484921.486181.48868
EUR/CAD1.466481.468191.46891.46991.470611.471611.47332
AUD/CAD0.988410.989510.989940.990610.991040.991710.99281
AUD/JPY84.34384.58384.67484.82384.91485.06385.303
CAD/JPY85.18285.39285.48185.60285.69185.81286.022

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.