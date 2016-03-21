Weekly Forex Forecast (March 21 – 25, 2016)

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EURUSD continued its climb higher last week after finding support at the key 1.1060 handle. This came after further action from the ECB on March 10th fueled a 400-pip rally that put the pair well above the area. The coming week offers a fairly tight range between new support at 1.1210 and the February high at 1.1375. While bullish or bearish price action respectively from either level could present a favorable opportunity, a look at the movement since January of last year shows a directionless currency pair. With this in mind, I continue to ... READ MORE