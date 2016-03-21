FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Capped Below 10-Dma at 125.75, Momentum Bearish

EUR/JPY is extending decline, sees strong trendline resistance at 126.20.

Some rumors of a possible BOJ's intervention, lead to a slide in the Japanese currency by the end of the week.

We see a Doji formation in the pair in the Asian session, breaks below 125.50 could resume weakness.

Liquidity today much thinner than usual due to the Japanese bank holiday of Vernal equinox day.

On the upside, resistances are seen at 125.75 (10-DMA), then 125.84 (5-DMA) and 126.20 (falling trendline).

On the flipside, supports are located at 125.26 (Mar 18th lows), 125.09 (Mar 15th lows) and 124.75 (trendline).

Our short call on the pair (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-EUR-JPY-rejected-at-12662-strong-trendline-resistance-good-to-sell-rallies-180266) is progressing.



Recommend holding for targets.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

