FXWIREPRO: NZD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 72.80, Momentum Bearish

NZD/JPY has taken strong trendline support at 72.89 on Apr 7th trade and edged higher.

has taken strong trendline support at 72.89 on Apr 7th trade and edged higher. The pair currently trades around 73.65 levels, Doji formation seen in the Asian session after the pair was rejected at highs by 74.21 on Friday's trade.

Momentum is still with the bears, downside upto 72.80 (trendline support) seen, further weakness only on breaks below.

NZ data calendar has nothing major this week, with electronic retail spending and REINZ house sales and prices (Mon), Wed sees food prices, and Thu has manufacturing PMI.

For JPY, concerns are on the rise over intervention risk, but this is politically difficult ahead of the G7 meeting scheduled next month.

Immediate support and resistance for the pair are located at 73.20 (Apr 8th lows) and 74.07 (5-DMA) respectively.

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-NZD-JPY-breaks-strong-support-at-7425-targets-7355-190849) has hit all targets.



Recommendation: Book partial profits, lower trailing stops to 74.10, target 72.80/72.40





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









