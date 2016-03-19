All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Daily Forecast CHFJPY 19 March 2016, 09:03 Fered Jason 0 172 On the daily chart, the price is within the wolfi waves harmonic pattern range. We are expecting to have a surge if the demand fuels up across the market. #CHFJPY Source To add comments, please log in or register #CHFJPY: Classic Bearish Setup Analytics & Forecasts 332 0 CHF/JPY Trades Well Above 105, Jump Till 106.56/107.60 Is Possible Analytics & Forecasts 150 0 2 FxWirePro: CHF/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 112.35, Good to Sell on Rallies Analytics & Forecasts 155 0 2 FxWirePro: CHF/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 112.50, Good to Sell on Rallies Analytics & Forecasts 141 0 2 FxWirePro: CHF/JPY Faces Strong Resitance at 112.65, Good to Sell on Rallies Analytics & Forecasts 142 0 3 FxWirePro: CHF/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 111.65, Good to Sell on Rallies Analytics & Forecasts 144 0 2 CHF/JPY Trade Idea Analytics & Forecasts 153 0 2 CHF/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 114.65, Break Above Targets 115.20/116 Analytics & Forecasts 173 0 1 FxWirePro: CHF/JPY Faces Strong Resistance at 114.65 Good to Sell on Rallies Analytics & Forecasts 177 0 2 FxWirePro: CHF/JPY Faces Strong Support at 112.80, Good to Buy at Dips Analytics & Forecasts 172 0 1 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 14 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 22 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 28 0 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 28 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 37 0 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 33 0 218 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 57 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 49 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB