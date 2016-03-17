Gold Jumps Near $1270 As Fed Turns Skittish

Gold prices surged Thursday morning after yesterday's surprisingly dovish Federal Reserve statement.



Nervous about the global economy, the Fed predicted two rate hikes in 2016 instead of four.



With the dollar weakened, gold futures were up $38 at $1268 an ounce, heading back toward recent yearly highs near $1280.



The Labor Department is due to release its weekly jobless claims report for the week ended March 12th.



The consensus estimate calls for an increase in jobless claims to 270,000 from 259,000 in the previous week.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

