Scared of a ‘Brexit’? Consider this currency hedge

0
156
Buying the Swiss franc may be the best hedge against the United Kingdom voting to quit the European Union (EU), according to HSBC — but not everybody agrees. The British bank said the Swiss currency would likely rally strongly on a "Brexit," but would not weaken if the U.K. chose to remain in the 28-country political union. The U.K. will hold a referendum on June 23, in which the electorate will vote on whether the country should remain in the EU or go its own way — the so-called Brexit. "The CHF would likely rally on Brexit, given the... READ MORE