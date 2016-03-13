Will Fed Hawks Swoop On European Doves?

Bank of Japan statement on deck, along with U.S. consumer data Investors are worried larger-than-expected easing measures from the European Central Bank may have complicated expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and will be looking for any sign of hawkish comments from the Federal Open Market Committee this Wednesday. Given dovish moves from international central banks, investors will likely pounce on any signal that the Fed is willing to pull the trigger on another rate hike. The Fed's policy meeting comes just days after the...READ MORE