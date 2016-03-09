Pound May Rise as BOE Governor Carney Weighs in on Brexit

The Bank of England will be drawn into the debate surrounding UK membership in the European Union asGovernor Mark Carney testifies on the matter before Parliament’s Treasury Select Committee. The government has announced that it will put so-called “Brexit” to a referendum on June 23. Carney will be put on the spot to give a view on the economic implications of a rupture with the EU, including potentially adverse shocks to trade and the financial sector.

The BOE issued a report on the impact of ... READ MORE