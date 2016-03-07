NOTES ON PROGRAMMING MQL4 FROM EEVVIILL

Note 1 - shift data in the array
A task. Move data on 1 element ago. (6th will 5th etc.)
ArrayCopy(buf,buf,0,1);
Slide 1 forward.
ArrayCopy(buf,buf,1,0);
Note 2 - enumeration all the characters in the Market Review
uint symbols_tot; string symbols[]; ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// int OnInit() { symbols_tot=SymbolsTotal(true); ArrayResize(symbols,symbols_tot); for(int i=0;i<symbols_tot;i++) { symbols[i]=SymbolName(i,true); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// void OnTick() { for(int i=0;i<symbols_tot;i++) { Alert("Symbol:"+symbols[i]); } }
Note 3 - Type conversion
If you need for example to convert the variable type from datetime to string, you can do so
datetime time_cur=TimeCurrent(); Alert(TimeToString(time_cur));
But you can do like this
datetime time_cur=TimeCurrent(); Alert(string(time_cur));
Note 4 - opening order (binary options)
All the salt in the comment to the order. It should be written as
extern uint expiration_minits = 5; ... OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lot,Ask,0,0,0,"BO exp:"+string(expiration_minits*60),Magic,0,clrNONE);
Note 5 - find Fibonacci price
Price of levels can not be found. Just calculate.
string name_fibo="Fibo"; int levels=int(ObjectGetInteger(0,name_fibo,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); double fib_prices[]; ArrayResize(fib_prices,levels); double price_lev0=ObjectGetDouble(0,name_fibo,OBJPROP_PRICE,1); double price_lev100=ObjectGetDouble(0,name_fibo,OBJPROP_PRICE,0); bool wayUP=false; if(price_lev0<price_lev100) wayUP=true; double perc100_points=MathAbs(price_lev0-price_lev100); double level=0; for(int i=0;i<levels;i++) { level=ObjectGetDouble(0,name_fibo,OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,i); if(wayUP) fib_prices[i]=price_lev0+perc100_points*level; else fib_prices[i]=price_lev0-perc100_points*level; }
Note 6 - pressing
OnChartEvent () in the tester does not work. But the one-stop solution for the pressing in the tester and live trading there.
if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"BUY_button",OBJPROP_STATE)) { ObjectSetInteger(0,"BUY_button",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ... }
Note 7 - circumsision characters in price of instrument
Suitable only for the price. If there is something else, you have to write the number instead of Digits is exactly the number of fraction symbols.
extern ushort Characters_delete = 1; /////////////////////////////////////////// string data=DoubleToString(Bid,Digits); string resoult=StringSubstr(data,0,StringLen(data)-Characters_delete);
Note 8 - split string into elements
For example, we need to share the line with lots and put them in a buffer.
extern string Lots="0.01,0.03,0,06"; ... string str_spl[]; int size=StringSplit(Lots,StringGetCharacter(",",0),str_spl); ArrayResize(lots_buf,size); for(int i=0;i<size;i++) { lots_buf[i]=double(str_spl[i]); }
Note 9 - determination on the first tick of a new candle (working time at the bar)
And just so it is necessary to determine the arrival of a new bar. Many use the Time [0], but it will not work properly if you are not updating the schedule switch to turn on the terminal, or after inactivity.
int prevbars; ... if(Bars==prevbars) return; prevbars=Bars;
Note 10 - renko chart
If you need EA to work on offline chart,than you need to write like this:
double prev_bid=Close[0]; int OnInit() { if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_IS_OFFLINE)) { prev_bid=Close[0]; while(!IsStopped()) { RefreshRates(); if(prev_bid!=Close[0]) {prev_bid=Close[0];OnTick();} Sleep(100); } } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Note 11 - mql5 get data
To get some data(open price of 4-th candle ex.) of series(or other type) need to write like
//if(open(4)>0)... ////////////////////////////// double open(int CC) { double open[1]; CopyOpen(Symbol(),0,CC,1,open); return(open[0]); }
Note 12 - chek 1-st second of new bar
If you use OnTimer and you need to know first second of bar,you need to write like this.
int prevbars; datetime new_bar_time; int time_shift; int CC; //bar to chek signal(iCustom,Close[]...) bool once_chaked; ////////////////////////////////////////// void OnTick() { if(!once_chaked) { once_chaked=true; time_shift=int(TimeLocal()-TimeCurrent()); EventSetTimer(1); } } //////////////////////////////////////////// void OnTimer() { if(Bars==prevbars) { new_bar_time=Time[0]+Period()*60; CC=0; } else { new_bar_time=Time[0]; CC=1; prevbars=Bars; } if(TimeLocal()-time_shift<new_bar_time) return; }
Note 13 - chek possibility for EA trading(for example OnTimer)
//trading is not allowed if(!IsTradeAllowed() || !IsTradeAllowed(Symbol(),TimeCurrent())) return;
Note 14 - OnTimer in tester
void OnTick() { if(IsTesting()) All(); } ////////// void OnTimer() { All(); } ////////// void All() { //your code }
Note 15 - new closed order
Function detects if one(or couple) of order with some magic has been closed.
int prev_Hist_tot; datetime last_Hist_order_chaked_time; datetime buf_time; void OnTick() { chek_order_closes_f(); } ///////////////////////////////////////////////////// void chek_order_closes_f() { bool last_cheked=false; if(OrdersHistoryTotal()>prev_Hist_tot) { for (int i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) { if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic) { if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()) { if(OrderCloseTime()<=last_Hist_order_chaked_time) break; Alert("Order ",string(OrderTicket())," closes!",); if(!last_cheked) { last_cheked=true; buf_time=OrderCloseTime(); } } } } } } prev_Hist_tot=OrdersHistoryTotal(); last_Hist_order_chaked_time=buf_time; }
Note 16 - TimeFrame to string
Period of chart transforms to string names.
string TF_str_f(int tf) { string tf_ret=""; switch(tf) { case PERIOD_M1:tf_ret="M1"; break; case PERIOD_M5:tf_ret="M5"; break; case PERIOD_M15:tf_ret="M15"; break; case PERIOD_M30:tf_ret="M30"; break; case PERIOD_H1:tf_ret="H1"; break; case PERIOD_H4:tf_ret="H4"; break; case PERIOD_D1:tf_ret="D1"; break; case PERIOD_W1:tf_ret="W1"; break; case PERIOD_MN1:tf_ret="MN1"; break; default:tf_ret="?"; } return(tf_ret); }