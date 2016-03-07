NOTES ON PROGRAMMING MQL4 FROM EEVVIILL

Note 1 - shift data in the array



A task. Move data on 1 element ago. (6th will 5th etc.)

ArrayCopy (buf,buf, 0 , 1 );

Slide 1 forward.

ArrayCopy (buf,buf, 1 , 0 );

Note 2 - enumeration all the characters in the Market Review

uint symbols_tot; string symbols[]; int OnInit () { symbols_tot= SymbolsTotal ( true ); ArrayResize (symbols,symbols_tot); for ( int i= 0 ;i<symbols_tot;i++) { symbols[i]= SymbolName (i, true ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTick () { for ( int i= 0 ;i<symbols_tot;i++) { Alert ( "Symbol:" +symbols[i]); } }

Note 3 - Type conversion

If you need for example to convert the variable type from datetime to string, you can do so

datetime time_cur= TimeCurrent (); Alert ( TimeToString (time_cur));

But you can do like this

datetime time_cur= TimeCurrent (); Alert ( string (time_cur));

Note 4 - opening order (binary options)

All the salt in the comment to the order. It should be written as

extern uint expiration_minits = 5 ; ... OrderSend ( Symbol (), OP_BUY ,Lot, Ask , 0 , 0 , 0 , "BO exp:" + string (expiration_minits* 60 ),Magic, 0 , clrNONE );

Note 5 - find Fibonacci price

Price of levels can not be found. Just calculate.

string name_fibo= "Fibo" ; int levels= int ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name_fibo, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); double fib_prices[]; ArrayResize (fib_prices,levels); double price_lev0= ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,name_fibo, OBJPROP_PRICE , 1 ); double price_lev100= ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,name_fibo, OBJPROP_PRICE , 0 ); bool wayUP= false ; if (price_lev0<price_lev100) wayUP= true ; double perc100_points= MathAbs (price_lev0-price_lev100); double level= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<levels;i++) { level= ObjectGetDouble ( 0 ,name_fibo, OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,i); if (wayUP) fib_prices[i]=price_lev0+perc100_points*level; e lse fib_prices[i]=price_lev0-perc100_points*level; }

Note 6 - pressing

OnChartEvent () in the tester does not work. But the one-stop solution for the pressing in the tester and live trading there. OnChartEvent () in the tester does not work. But the one-stop solution for the pressing in the tester and live trading there.

if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "BUY_button" , OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "BUY_button" , OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ... }

Note 7 - circumsision characters in price of instrument



Suitable only for the price. If there is something else, you have to write the number instead of Digits is exactly the number of fraction symbols.

extern ushort Characters_delete = 1 ; string data= DoubleToString ( Bid , Digits ); string resoult= StringSubstr (data, 0 , StringLen (data)-Characters_delete);

Note 8 - split string into elements

For example, we need to share the line with lots and put them in a buffer.

extern string Lots= "0.01,0.03,0,06" ; ... string str_spl[]; int size= StringSplit (Lots, StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ),str_spl); ArrayResize (lots_buf,size); for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { lots_buf[i]= double (str_spl[i]); }

Note 9 - determination on the first tick of a new candle (working time at the bar)

And just so it is necessary to determine the arrival of a new bar. Many use the Time [0], but it will not work properly if you are not updating the schedule switch to turn on the terminal, or after inactivity. int prevbars; ... if ( Bars ==prevbars) return ; prevbars= Bars ; Note 10 - renko chart If you need EA to work on offline chart,than you need to write like this: double prev_bid= Close [ 0 ]; int OnInit () { if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_IS_OFFLINE )) { prev_bid= Close [ 0 ]; while (! IsStopped ()) { RefreshRates (); if (prev_bid!= Close [ 0 ]) {prev_bid= Close [ 0 ]; OnTick ();} Sleep ( 100 ); } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } Note 11 - mql5 get data

To get some data(open price of 4-th candle ex.) of series(or other type) need to write like double open( int CC) { double open[ 1 ]; CopyOpen ( Symbol (), 0 ,CC, 1 ,open); return (open[ 0 ]); } Note 12 - chek 1-st second of new bar