Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

29 February 2016, 06:10
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
136

Pivot Points_Hourly

Last Updated: Feb 27, 12:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.090531.0921.092951.093471.094421.094941.09641
USD/JPY113.667113.781113.854113.895113.968114.009114.123
GBP/USD1.385051.385681.3861.386311.386631.386941.38757
USD/CHF0.993110.994780.995350.996450.997020.998120.99979
EUR/CHF1.088171.088951.089291.089731.090071.090511.09129
AUD/USD0.711360.712070.712480.712780.713190.713490.7142
USD/CAD1.348291.349991.350631.351691.352331.353391.35509
NZD/USD0.661740.662390.662670.663040.663320.663690.66434
EUR/GBP0.78650.787570.788260.788640.789330.789710.79078
EUR/JPY124.125124.347124.492124.569124.714124.791125.013
GBP/JPY157.555157.734157.842157.913158.021158.092158.271
CHF/JPY113.808114.05114.212114.292114.454114.534114.776
GBP/CHF1.376841.37921.379991.381561.382351.383921.38628
USD/SEK8.525798.539378.5448.552958.557588.566538.58011
USD/NOK8.6438.65978.66588.67648.68258.69318.7098
EUR/AUD1.529991.531911.533031.533831.534951.535751.53767
EUR/CAD1.474851.476551.47741.478251.47911.479951.48165
AUD/CAD0.961590.962550.962970.963510.963930.964470.96543
AUD/JPY80.98681.0981.15881.19481.26281.29881.402
CAD/JPY83.95884.10684.20184.25484.34984.40284.55

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5 pm New York Time.