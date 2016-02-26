USD/CAD unchanged in the mid-1.3500s, oil eyed

26 Februari 2016 6:50 AM

is looking to consolidate around 1.3550 following yesterday’s deep sell-off to multi-week troughs.



With CAD as the best G-10 performer as of late, the pair is meandering the area of 2-month lows in the mid-1.3500s, mainly propped up by quite a decent recovery of crude oil prices and a lack of reaction in the greenback.



Looking ahead, the US docket will take centre stage in light of the releases of the GDP Annualized, Trade Balance figures, Personal Income/Spending and the final print of the Reuters/Michigan Index.



USD/CAD significant levels



As of writing the pair is down 0.02% at 1.3537 facing the next support at 1.3268 (200-day sma) followed by 1.3034 (low Nov.3 2015) and then 1.2827 (low Oct.15 2015). On the upside, a surpass of 1.3647 (100-day sma) would aim for 1.3804 (20-day sma) and then 1.4103 (high Feb.3).



is looking to consolidate around 1.3550 following yesterday’s deep sell-off to multi-week troughs...(Market News Provided by FXstreet)